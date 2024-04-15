"COULD'VE BEEN BAD": Driver crashes into Lee Co. deputy's garage

HENDRY CO, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Hendry County Sheriff's Office say a driver crashed into a Lee County deputy's garage and opened fire with a 9mm handgun on Sunday.

At a joint press conference on Monday, Sheriff Carmine Marceno (LCSO) and Sheriff Steve Whidden (HCS0) say the victim jumped into action to protect his family.

"Yesterday when I arrived on scene, I was very surprised by this incident," Sheriff Steve Whidden said.

LCSO

Sheriff Marceno says the deputy and his son were inside of the house when this occurred, but they are safe.

"My deputy is a hero. He jumped into action to protect his family," Sheriff Carmine Marceno confirmed on Monday.

The sheriff say Weber was quickly arrested.

LCSO

Sheriff Marceno says once the crime scene was cleared, deputies worked to help secure the victim's home.

LCSO

The deputy is on paid administrative leave - a standard practice correlated with officer-involved shootings, Marceno says.

"He will also be afforded the resources to make sure he and his family are taken care of."

Deputies say the suspect, 32-year-old Derek Weber, has been arrested and charged with the following:



Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Attempted first-degree pre-meditated murder

Armed burglary into an occupied dwelling

Felony criminal mischief

Discharging a firearm from a vehicle

Discharging a firearm into a residential area

Shooting a deadly missile into an occupied dwelling

Use of firearm during the commission of a felony.

"In my opinion, it takes a very mentally unstable person to do something like this, and it could've been bad," Whidden says.