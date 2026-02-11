Labelle's Infinity Steakhouse owner arrested on sex battery, kidnapping charges

LABELLE, Fla. — A 46-year-old LaBelle man is being held without bond after being charged with sexual battery and kidnapping following reports from two victims.

The Hendry County Sheriff's Office said Eric Anthony Matus was arrested Tuesday after Hendry County detectives investigated a sexual battery case involving a 19-year-old victim that occurred at 93 S. Hall Street, formerly Infinity Steakhouse.

The Sheriff's Office said the victim told law enforcement she had gone to The Boathouse Tiki Bar and Grill in Fort Myers alone last Friday night when Matus persuaded her to sit next to him and purchased her a drink. Detectives said she recalled the beverage being whiskey and said after a few minutes she did not feel well and felt as though her body was numb.

The Sheriff's Office said Matus then transported the victim to the Infinity Steakhouse in LaBelle where she was told she could rest in his room. The Sheriff's Office said she told detectives she later woke up discovering Matus sexually battering her.

The Sheriff's Office said the suspect forced himself on the victim several times despite her resistance.

Based on the victim's account, detectives executed a search warrant at the Infinity Steakhouse. Once inside, detectives said they located a firearm and several rounds of ammunition.

The Sheriff's Office said Infinity Steakhouse is closed.

According to property records the 93 Hall Street is owned by Simply American LLC, who bought the property in 2021.

According to state records that LLC is registered to Eric Matus, who lives at that address.

The building consists of one 1,248 sq apartment and 4,711 sq restaurant lounge, according to Hendry County Property Appraiser.

The Sheriff's Office said another victim reported a similar series of events in November 2025.

Matus was ordered held with no bond following a pre-detention hearing Tuesday afternoon.

He was arrested on two counts of sexual battery, kidnapping and possession of a firearm or ammunition by a Florida convicted felon.

