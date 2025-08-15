LaBelle High School student arrested after threatening text messages about school shooting

HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — A 14-year-old LaBelle High School student was arrested Thursday on charges of making a false report concerning the use of a firearm in a violent manner.

Hendry County School Resource Officers were notified by their counterparts in Glades County about threatening text messages between a middle school student and a LaBelle High School student.

The texts referenced a conversation that was allegedly overheard about the arrested teen and the Glades student's friend, ending with threats of someone being shot.

After receiving this information, Hendry County Sheriff's Office Resource Officers immediately notified LaBelle High School staff. School resource officers were able to quickly locate the student and search him, but found no weapons on his person or in his belongings.

LaBelle High School Resource Officers and school administration met with the student's mother and the student. The teen indicated he made the comments just to frighten both the Glades County middle school student and her friend.

The 14-year-old male was taken into custody and transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.