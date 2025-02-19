An Immokalee school warns parents of ICE agents in community

RCMA confirms with FOX 4 that their organization sent out a text message to parents informing them that there have been ICE agents in Immokalee.

The message stated that ICE is expected to be in various communities in Southwest Florida, and encouraged families to remain silent.

RCMA says the safety of the school's families is its main priority.

FOX 4's Ella Rhoades spoke to the Department of Homeland Security, asking for further information.

In part, the representative shared the following:

"We're working in all 67 counties."