High-speed chase ends with 20-year-old facing multiple felony charges in Hendry County

LABELLA, Fla. — A high-speed chase through Hendry County ended with a 20-year-old man behind bars on multiple felony charges.

The Hendry County Sheriff's Office said Guillermo Alejandro Chavarria of LaBelle led deputies on a pursuit that reached speeds over 95 miles per hour on State Road 80 Tuesday morning.

The chase ended when Chavarria crashed into another car while trying to merge onto US 27. No one was hurt in the crash.

Deputies said Chavarria ran from the stolen pickup truck and threw what appeared to be a gun into a lake.

Investigators found the truck was stolen from Lehigh Acres and had stolen license plates. Inside the vehicle, deputies discovered ammunition, marijuana laced with fentanyl, and burglary tools.

Chavarria is being held without bond on charges including fleeing and eluding, hit and run, and grand theft.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.