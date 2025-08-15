Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Hendry deputies arrest, charge man in deadly Clewiston shooting

HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — Hendry County deputies have arrested the man in connection to a fatal shooting in July in Clewiston.

Darrius Jamar Treadwell, 29, was taken into custody and charged with homicide in the shooting death of 27-year-old Anthony Darnell Steele.

According to the Hendry County Sheriff's Office, investigators found Treadwell in a home in the unincorporated area of Sebring.

Investigators also executed a search warrant of the home, finding a firearm inside.

Treadwell was transported to the Highlands County Jail where he will await transfer back to Hendry County.

