Attempted murder suspect turns himself in after Clewiston shooting

HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — A 24-year-old Pahokee man turned himself in to authorities Thursday afternoon on charges stemming from an August shooting that left a victim hurt while riding a four-wheeler.

Jakobie McKinsey Jones surrendered to Hendry County authorities on an active warrant charging him with attempted murder, firing a gun in public and possession of a firearm by a Florida convicted felon.

According to the Hendry County Sheriff's Office, the charges stem from an incident on Aug. 20 at approximately 5 p.m. when Hendry County deputies responded to the area of Texas Avenue in the Harlem community of Clewiston.

Investigators say the victim was riding a four-wheeler in the Harlem community when a vehicle passed him at a stop sign. The vehicle stopped a short distance away, and a man dressed in black with his face covered by a ski mask exited the passenger side, the sheriff's office says.

According to the victim, the masked man, later identified as Jones, pointed what was described as an AR-15 style pistol at the victim and fired several shots, grazing the side of the victim's leg.

Detectives were unable to locate Jones at the time of the incident and requested an arrest warrant on the charges.

Jones is currently being held in the Hendry County Jail on $80,000 bond.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.