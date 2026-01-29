LABELLE, Fla. — Two juvenile brothers were arrested on Jan. 23 on armed robbery charges after Hendry County deputies said they stole a gun and $450 from a victim during what was supposed to be a gun sale in LaBelle.

Hendry County detectives said they served a search warrant 5022 Littlefield Road and arrested the 17-year-old and 15-year-old brothers.

According to the Hendry County Sheriff's Office, they got a call on Jan. 22 from Lthe ee County Sheriff's Office about an armed robbery victim.

Deputies said the victim had arranged to purchase a gun from the 17-year-old suspect and agreed to meet at a home in LaBelle. When the victim arrived, the sheriff's office said two males exited the home and approached the vehicle.

The victim remained in their car as one of the suspects went up to the car. During the interaction, the sheriff's office said a suspect opened the passenger side door and pointed a gun at the victim's head while reaching under the victim's leg to steal a concealed gun and $450. Both suspects then ran off, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies later found and arrested both brothers on multiple charges including armed robbery, armed burglary to a conveyance, grand theft of a firearm, use of two-way communication device to facilitate a felony, carrying concealed weapon, kidnapping to facilitate a felony, and possession of a weapon by Florida delinquent – adult felony. Both juveniles are being held at the Juvenile Detention Facility.

There are safe exchange zones at the Hendry County Sheriff's Office Jail at 101 S. Bridge Street, the Administrative Office at 483 E. Cowboy Way, the Port LaBelle Annex at 9045 SE Raintree Blvd in LaBelle, and the Clewiston Office at 712 East El Paso Avenue.

