ACTIVE INVESTIGATION: HCSO search for missing man in Twin Lakes Community

HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — The Hendry County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a significant law enforcement presence in the area of 471 Cypress Circle in Labelle, where an active investigation is underway.

Deputies are searching for 20-year-old Alejandro Chavarria-Guillermo of Labelle after his vehicle was discovered parked near a canal at that location.

According to HCSO, multiple units are currently involved in the search, including deputies, K-9 teams, detectives, a dive team, and crime scene investigators. The dive team is actively searching the canal adjacent to where Chavarria-Guillermo’s car was found.

Chavarria-Guillermo was last seen around 4 p.m. on Thursday, August 14. He is described as approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray hoodie, gray sweatpants, and a durag.

Anyone who has seen Chavarria-Guillermo or has information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office at 863-674-5600.

