12-year-old from Miami driving UTV in Immokalee dies in crash: FHP

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said a 12-year-old driving a UTV died in a crash Monday night. A 9-year-old was also injured in the crash.

FHP said the 12-year-old drove off of a private dirt road, east of Doctors Hammock Road in Immokalee and over-corrected.

FHP said the John Deere side by side the boy was driving overturned.

According to the crash report, the 12-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 9-year-old was seriously injured and transported to an area hospital.

A 41-year-old man was also injured.

FHP says the crash remains under investigation.

All three were from Miami, Fl.