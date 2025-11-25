Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityHendry County

Actions

12-year-old from Miami driving UTV in Immokalee dies in crash: FHP

Screenshot 2025-11-24 at 9.55.50 PM.png
FOX 4
Screenshot 2025-11-24 at 9.55.50 PM.png
FHP
Posted
and last updated

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said a 12-year-old driving a UTV died in a crash Monday night. A 9-year-old was also injured in the crash.

FHP said the 12-year-old drove off of a private dirt road, east of Doctors Hammock Road in Immokalee and over-corrected.

FHP said the John Deere side by side the boy was driving overturned.

According to the crash report, the 12-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 9-year-old was seriously injured and transported to an area hospital.

A 41-year-old man was also injured.

FHP says the crash remains under investigation.

All three were from Miami, Fl.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Connect with your Community Correspondent

Austin Schargorodski