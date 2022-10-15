Heavy afternoon thunderstorm flood roadways in Naples

NAPLES, Fla — Thunderstorms this afternoon into evening brought heavy rain to some of our coastal communities including in Naples and southeast Collier County. That heavy rainfall triggered a flood advisory until 5:30pm with widespread radar estimates ranging from 2 to 3 inches of rain. That rainfall in combination with a shallow water table and over saturated ground from Hurricane Ian and recent afternoon, caused flooded roadways including Gulfshore Blvd. Naples Fire-Rescue Department is asking the public to stay off the roads right now. Also remember do not drive through flooded roadways. The general rule is turn around, don't drown.