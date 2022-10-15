Heavy afternoon thunderstorm flood roadways in Naples

NAPLES, Fla — Thunderstorms this afternoon into evening brought heavy rain to some of our coastal communities including in Naples and southeast Collier County. That heavy rainfall triggered a flood advisory until 5:30pm with widespread radar estimates ranging from 2 to 3 inches of rain. That rainfall in combination with a shallow water table and over saturated ground from Hurricane Ian and recent afternoon, caused flooded roadways including Gulfshore Blvd. Naples Fire-Rescue Department is asking the public to stay off the roads right now. Also remember do not drive through flooded roadways. The general rule is turn around, don't drown.
Posted at 6:42 PM, Oct 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-15 18:42:59-04
