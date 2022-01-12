Harry Chapin Food Bank awarded a conditional challenge grant of $350,000

The Harry Chapin Food Bank has received a $350,000 conditional challenge grant from the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation to support their Care and Share Senior Feeding Program.

The Care and Share Senior Feeding Program is responsible for feeding 2,200 seniors age 60 and older with low-income in Lee, Collier, and Charlotte counties. Seniors receive monthly food kits containing easy-to-prepare foods, cheese, shelf-stable fruits and vegetables, canned proteins, grains, and milk. When available, fresh produce, frozen meats, and bread are also provided with these kits.

“By partnering with Harry Chapin Food Bank in issuing this challenge grant, we are inviting additional donors to multiply this gift,” said Mary Beth Geier, Florida Director of the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation. “This year’s campaign is even more critical because of the difficult circumstances that were made worse by the pandemic,” she said. “We are proud to support the Care and Share Senior Feeding Program organized by Harry Chapin Food Bank. They have a long history of helping the most vulnerable populations in Southwest Florida and alleviating hunger in our community.”

In order to receive this grant, Harry Chapin must raise $350,000 for the seniors by June 30.