Harriet's eggs starting to hatch

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Harriet the Eagle's two eggs showed cracks, Tuesday, which means that the eggs are beginning to hatch. Spectators say watching it happen is a good source of positivity.

"I think people are always intrigued by animals," said Carrie Trudeau, one of the Eagle's spectators. "But it’s also an escape from our daily lives and everything going on in the world. It’s always comforting to see when good things are happening in the animal kingdom.”

Trudeau as well as other groups of people, came in and out of Dick Pritchett Farm throughout the day.