E10 hatches in the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam nest; still watching 2nd egg

LEE COUNTY, Fla. -- We have a new eaglet! Congratulations to Harriet and M15 at the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam nest.

E10 hatched Tuesday night around 8:54.

Tuesday, people drove to the nest in North Fort Myers and brought binoculars with them in hopes to watch the egg hatch in person.

One woman we spoke with says there's a reason why so many people watch Harriet and M15. "I think people are always intrigued by animals. But it's also an escape from our daily lives and everything going on in the world. It's always comforting to see when good things are happening in the animal kingdom," says Carrie Trudeau.

Spectators say they hope even after the hatch, Harriet's nest will be preserved and the new family will live a healthy life.

All eyes are now on the pair’s second egg in the nest, which could hatch any day now.

Last nesting season, Harriet and M15 successfully hatched and reared two eaglets.

