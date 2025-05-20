Half of Americans believe the American dream is out of reach, survey finds

A new survey reveals that more than half of Americans believe they may never be able to afford a home, highlighting growing concerns about housing affordability nationwide.

The survey by Ipsos found that 51% of Americans who currently rent their homes believe homeownership may be permanently out of reach for them.

Americans worry about high costs of renting

Half of American renters say the cost of rent is too high, creating a significant barrier to stable housing amid economic uncertainty.

In Florida, the high rents are even more pronounced, with the Sunshine State ranking as the 14th most expensive state to rent in 2025, with average rents hitting $1,955.

The Ipsos iSay survey reveals the top concerns for American renters:

51% cite high renting costs

49% are worried about property prices

35% point to taxes as a concern

34% are affected by high interest rates

33% highlight homelessness

Finding affordable housing in Southwest Florida presents particular challenges. A new study by home warranty experts Cinch Home Services finds that the Naples-Marco Island metro area is the most expensive in the state with a median price per square foot of $438.89.

According to the findings, Ocala has the most affordable cost per square foot in Florida—58% cheaper than in Naples-Marco Island, with a median price per square foot of $183.32.

Home warranty experts at Cinch Home Services analyzed median property sizes and prices in all 50 states, identifying the metros with the lowest and highest price per square foot in each of them.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.