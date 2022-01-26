Haitian American Community Coalition of Southwest Florida scholarships

FORT MYERS, FLa. — The Haitian American Community Coalition of Southwest Florida is asking for your help in providing scholarships to high school seniors of Haitian heritage. The goal of the coalition is to ensure that all students are provided the proper tools for academic success and that they have the opportunity to pursue a post secondary education.

For the past 5 years, the Haitian American Community Coalition of Southwest Florida has provided $19,000 in scholarships to Lee County graduating seniors. To support these scholarships, the coalition has held successful fundraising Gala's, but due to COVID-19, the Gala was canceled in 2021.

Even though 2021 was a challenge for the program, they want to continue giving scholarships to deserving students. A local foundation has offered a grant to the coalition to match funds that are collected in the next 60 days.

If you would like to donate to their scholarship fund to continue to assist deserving Haitian American youth in their pursuit of a continuing education, please make a check payable to: