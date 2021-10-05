Grant approved to add sand to north end of Bonita Beach

FORT MYERS, Fl. — A grant from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection has been approved to add sand to the north end of Bonita Beach. The Lee Board of County Commissioners accepted the grant Tuesday.

The sand is expected to be added in about a year.

Sand will be added to 0.8 miles of the beach with this grant. The north end endured serious erosion, which led to the decrease of sand in the area, according to the state. This plan comes along with the Commissioners plan to continuing the commitment to improve the natural environment.

Some benefits that are in store with more sand being added includes storm protection of the upland area nearby, an increase in recreational area for residents and now residents can enter the beach from the Little Hickory Island Beach Park and the City parking areas nearby.