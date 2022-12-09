Grammy award-winning singers bring 'hope' to free Fort Myers event

Two major Grammy-award winning singers are coming to Southwest Florida this weekend, and you can see them for free.

The charitable arm of the company, Indelible Management Solutions, normally holds their "Holiday of Hope" event outside of Southwest Florida.

But they've been here post-Ian.

The group serves as a liason between government or nonprofit agencies and our community.

Mikhail Scott is the organization's director of outreach.

“We launch a lot of awareness and education campaigns that help people understand how to apply for benefits, and follow up to make sure they get what they need."

That's an effort that allowed the team to witness the strength of our community.

“People would come and in some instances lost everything, but they would still come and have that fight and that hope," Scott says.

He says seeing that resilience pushed their team towards creating something special for the holidays.

On Saturday and in partnership with multiple local agencies that already serve the City of Fort Myers, Indelible Gives plans to transform the baseball fields of the S.T.A.R.S Complex into a "Winter Wonderland".

The "Holiday of Hope" event, Scott says, offers more than $100,000 in giveaways.

Local companies have partnered with the group to provide various services including food, medical screenings, job seeking assistance, and hair cuts - all for free.

Organizers say you can also expect entertainment for the kids, too.

A fun, but helpful event that's inviting local and international stars to the same stage.

Indelible says you can expect to hear music by Grammy-award-winning singers Anthony Hamilton and Tamela Mann, too.

The company says they want to bring joy to a community that's faced such devastation and frustration during the last few months.

They also say the S.T.A.R.S. Complex was a carefully chosen venue.

“It’s in the heart of the community. A lot of people that live here know this place…they grew up here…so it has a special place in their heart. And we wanted to keep it in the community”

The free event is scheduled for this Saturday, December 10, from 9A - 4PM. It will be held at the Fort Myers S.T.A.R.S Complex located on 2980 Edison Avenue.

