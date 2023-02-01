Governor Ron Desantis gives FDOT $7 Billion for traffic improvements

EST COUNTY, Fla. — As the region in Southwest Florida grows, traffic will naturally become even more congested. Now Governor Ron DeSantis wants to give the Florida department of transportation seven billion dollars to help lighten the traffic.

Two projects that could benefit from this bill would be here in the Fort Myers area. One would be I-75 from Corkscrew Road to Golden Gate Parkway. The second location will be the I-75 and Pine Ridge Road interchange.

Some drivers say they want to see the project break ground as soon as possible, others express concern it will interfere with getting around the Southwest Florida area.

The single lane that’s going from Corkscrew Road all the way to Golden Gate Parkway will be over 20 miles. Even though it’s just a single lane, FDOT hopes that lane will ease congestion a little bit.

Officials are hopeful with a seven billion dollar proposal from DeSantis and other financing avenues at least one $578 million project would add a lane to a portion of I-75 by 2027. Others have proposed making the I-75 and Pine Ridge road interchange wider by 2024.

Either project is years down the line but both with the same goal of making Southwest Florida easier to get around.