Gov. DeSantis calls for investigation after FEMA relief workers directed to avoid homes of Trump supporters

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is calling for an investigation into FEMA after allegedly FEMA volunteers told the publication the Daily Wire, that they were instructed by the agency to skip President Elect Donald Trump supporter's homes when surveying damage in Highlands County after Hurricane Milton.

According to internal text messages reviewed by the publication, workers in Lake Placid avoided around 20 homes quote "advertising Trump".

Governor DeSantis took to x to say Florida's Division of Emergency Management would be investigating the incident.

The blatant weaponization of government by partisan activists in the federal bureaucracy is yet another reason why the Biden-Harris administration is in its final days.



At my direction, the Division of Emergency Management is launching an investigation into the federal… https://t.co/3uFpE62vxb — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) November 8, 2024

Dozens of GOP lawmakers have also weighed in, including Senator Rick Scott and Representative Anna Paulina Luna.

When people needed help the most, if career bureaucrats weaponized the federal government against them, that is a fireable offense. They should be blacklisted from ever working in government again.



We need to help EVERYONE regardless of their politics, & we sure as hell expect… https://t.co/zxyObud5Wb — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) November 8, 2024

I just took swift action for the American people, and I’m demanding answers from @FEMA_Deanne on why Americans were discriminated against by their government based on who they support in an election. The findings are revolting, and we need accountability.



You have until 11/25. pic.twitter.com/Jz2gQVmhpc — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) November 9, 2024

In a statement to Fox News Digital, a FEMA spokesperson said the agency is "deeply disturbed" after the incident," noting the official who gave the instruction "was given no direction to tell teams to avoid these homes."

FEMA’s Full Statement to Fox News Digital:

"FEMA helps all survivors regardless of their political preference or affiliation and we are deeply disturbed by this employee’s actions. While we believe this is an isolated incident, we have taken measures to remove the employee from their role and are investigating the matter to prevent this from happening ever again. The employee who issued this guidance had no authority and was given no direction to tell teams to avoid these homes and we are reaching out to the people who may have not been reached as a result of this incident. This is a matter that we take extremely seriously, and we are doing everything we can to make sure all survivors receive support from FEMA. To date, we have helped over 365,000 households impacted by both Hurricanes Helene and Milton in the state of Florida and have provided over $898 million in direct assistance to survivors. We are horrified that this took place and therefore have taken extreme actions to correct this situation and have ensured that the matter was addressed at all levels. Helping people is what we do best and our workforce across the agency will continue to serve survivors for as long as it takes."

This is a developing story.