Gov. DeSantis approves toll relief program for April 2024 to March 2025

MIAMI, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced another year of the toll relief program for Floridians.

From April 1, 2024 to March 2025, drivers who use their transponder 35 or more times will get a 50% credit to their account. This applies to SunPass and LeeWay here in southwest Florida.

The program launched last year and expired in December 2023. The Florida Legislature put the program into the 2024-2025 fiscal year budget, with final approval from the governor.

When it first started in 2023, DeSantis said it provided $500 million in savings to more than 1.2 million people — saving each person about $400. This time around, it's expected to save around $450 million.

The toll applies to the Sanibel Causeway, Midpoint and Cape Coral bridges, if you have a transponder.