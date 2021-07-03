Goodwill opens designer storefront, "Blue: A Goodwill Boutique"

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The all new upscale boutique has opened in Fort Myers called "Blue: A Goodwill Boutique."

The boutique is a part of Goodwill's re-branding plan, as the boutique sells gently used designer brands home decor and new goods. The storefront is located at 2285 First Street, Fort Myers.

The doors for the new boutique opened on Thursday July 2 and an official ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on Friday July 16 at 5pm, right before the River District's Music Walk.

The mayor of Fort Myers, Kevin Anderson, will be in attendance, along with local historian Gerry Reaves.