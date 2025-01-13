Goodwill Industries of SWFL eyes expansion, workforce housing

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — 27 acres of vacant land could soon transform an entire community.

Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida plans to build a new headquarters and workforce housing on the land, near the intersection of I-75 and MLK, Jr. Boulevard.

Goodwill Industries Expansion

“Right off the interstate you’ll see our headquarters. Right next door you’ll see our housing. We’re hoping it’ll be the gateway of services,” said Carolyn Johnson, Chief Mission Officer with Goodwill.

The workforce housing will be the first of its kind in Lee County, according to Goodwill.

It will allow Goodwill employees to live and work in the same place.

There will also be housing available for adults with intellectual disabilities.

“We are going to be there to provide the support that we do through our community resource centers to keep people housed, to keep them employed," Johnson said.

Goodwill is still trying to secure funding.

Earlier this month, while speaking at the Lee County Commissioners meeting, county leaders spoke in favor of putting millions of dollars behind the project.

If things go according to plan, Johnson says the groundbreaking would take place at the end of this year.

Construction is expected to be completed by 2027.