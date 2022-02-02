Golisano Children's Hospital receives asthma-friendly hospital award

FORT MYERS, FLa. — The Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida has received an award of being an asthma-friendly hospital by the Florida Asthma Coalition.

This award is to support and create a healthy environment for patients that have asthma. This is also the second time that this hospital has received this award.

The Asthma-Friendly Hospital designation is a recognition designed to improve asthma management at hospitals, by reducing health risks for asthma patients, prevent and minimize asthma-related ER visits and hospitalizations, and reduce readmission's for acute severe asthma exacerbations.

Team members earned this award at Golisano Children’s Hospital by successfully completing multiple criteria that focused on professional development for nurses, physicians and respiratory therapists on asthma management and the creation of an asthma action plan.

