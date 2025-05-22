Despite economic uncertainty, Americans are hitting the road this Memorial Day weekend with cheaper gas prices making travel more affordable.

Gas prices drop to lowest summer levels in years as Americans prepare for Memorial Day travel

GasBuddy forecasts the national average price of gasoline will be $3.08 per gallon on Memorial Day, making it the cheapest Memorial Day at the pump since 2021, but lowest inflation-adjusted since 2003. Prices are forecast to average $3.02 per gallon over the summer from Memorial Day through Labor Day, with a sub-$3 per gallon national average possible on some days, especially toward the latter half of the summer.

While inflation remains a concern for many households, 47% of respondents report that the cost of gas is not impacting their travel plans. However, cost has emerged as the No. 1 priority for travelers this summer, ahead of factors like destination and accommodations.

Most travelers (54%) plan to pay for gas with a credit card, and many plan to use tools like GasBuddy and other digital savings tools, traveling up to 1 mile extra to save money on fuel.

"While we're forecasting the lowest summer gas prices in years, economic jitters are slightly dampening optimism — but we still expect a robust travel season, with millions of Americans hitting the road, many for extended trips," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"Rather than canceling plans, travelers are becoming more strategic with their spending. GasBuddy's tools help them find the best fuel prices along their routes, potentially saving families $20 to $40 per trip — money that can be spent making memories instead of filling up. In addition, remaining aware of a change in gas prices as motorists cross state lines and keeping cool behind the wheel this summer will stretch more miles out of every tank," De Haan said.

AAA is expecting more than 39 million Americans to take road trips this Memorial Day weekend.

Safety experts warn travelers to be prepared, as AAA responded to more than 350,000 roadside emergencies last year. The most common calls were for flat tires, dead batteries and lockouts.

"As you finalize your travel plans, don't forget to check your vehicle's condition," said Mark Jenkins, Public Relations Manager for AAA – The Auto Club Group. "A simple pre-trip inspection of your tires, battery, brakes, and other essentials can prevent unexpected breakdowns."

AAA Tips to Prevent Car Problems

Check your tires – Ensure proper inflation and tread depth. Don't forget the spare!

Inspect your brakes – Grinding noises or vibrations signal a need for service.

Test your battery – If your engine starts slowly or the lights are dim, it may be time for a replacement.

Replace wiper blades – If your wipers streak or don't clear the windshield thoroughly, replace them.

Top off fluids – check oil, coolant, and brake, transmission, and power steering fluids.

Replenish your emergency kit – Include essentials like a flashlight, batteries, first-aid supplies, water, non-perishable snacks, jumper cables, emergency flares, and a basic tool kit.

What to Do If You Experience Car Trouble

Safely get to the nearest exit or stopping point.

Pull over as far as possible to create distance from passing traffic.

Turn on your hazard lights.

Call for help via phone, website, or the AAA Mobile app.

Stay with your vehicle if it's safe to do so.

If you exit, watch for traffic before moving to a safe location.

Safe Driving Reminders

Watch your speed – Speeding contributes to a third of all motor vehicle fatalities.

Stay focused – Avoid phone use, eating, or passenger distractions while driving.

Don't drive impaired – If impaired, find a safe alternative.

Stay alert – Take breaks every 100 miles or two hours to stay refreshed.

Wear your seatbelt – Buckle up, every trip, every time.

Roadside crashes claim nearly 350 lives annually, including one tow operator every other week. AAA urges drivers to obey Move Over laws and give space to stranded motorists, tow trucks, and emergency responders.

"Our roadside technicians risk their lives to help stranded drivers," Jenkins said. "If you see flashing lights, move over or slow down. This simple act can make all the difference in protecting those who work tirelessly to keep drivers safe."

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.