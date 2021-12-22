GALLERY: Dec. 21 2021 Storm Damage

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Strong storms and one confirmed tornado struck Southwest Florida on the morning of December 21. This is a collection of photos sent from viewers and Fox 4 team members.
BerniedelaTorre27thPlace.jpg
Uprooted tree at a home on 27th Place in Cape Coral.
Bernie de la Torre
CharCoTwitterBoatAdriftTomAdamsBridge.jpg
Charlotte County officials warned boaters about debris floating in the water. This picture shows a boat set adrift by the strong winds.
Charlotte County (Twitter)
ElyseEagleRidge.jpg
Damage in the Eagle Ridge Golf Course area
WFTX
ElyseER2.jpg
Damage in the Eagle Ridge Golf Course area
WFTX
ElyseER10.jpg
Damage in the Eagle Ridge Golf Course area
WFTX
DownedPowerlineShari.jpg
Downed power line in a Cape Coral neighborhood
WFTX
DorothyTurner.jpg
Damage to neighborhood Christmas decorations
Dorothy Turner
ElyseER4.jpg
Damage in the Eagle Ridge Golf Course area
WFTX
ElyseER3.jpg
Damage in the Eagle Ridge Golf Course area
WFTX
ElyseER5.jpg
Damage in the Eagle Ridge Golf Course area
WFTX
ElyseER7.jpg
Damage in the Eagle Ridge Golf Course area
WFTX
ElyseER6.jpg
Damage in the Eagle Ridge Golf Course area
WFTX
JackieRadfordEnglewood.JPG
Damage to a home near Englewood
Jackie Radford
ElyseER9.jpg
Damage in the Eagle Ridge Golf Course area
WFTX
ElyseER8.jpg
Damage in the Eagle Ridge Golf Course area
WFTX
KennyAd2.jpg
Damage after strong storms in Southwest Florida
Kenny Ad
KennyAd3.jpg
Damage after strong storms in Southwest Florida
Kenny Ad
LCSO2.jpg
Damage in the Eagle Ridge Golf Course area
Lee County Sheriff's Office
KennyAdFTM.jpg
Damage after strong storms in Southwest Florida
Kenny Ad
KennyAd4.jpg
Damage after strong storms strike Southwest Florida
Kenny Ad
LCSO4.jpg
Damage in the Eagle Ridge Golf Course area
Lee County Sheriff's Office
LCSO3.jpg
Damage in the Eagle Ridge Golf Course area
Lee County Sheriff's Office
LCSO5.jpg
Damage in the Eagle Ridge Golf Course area
Lee County Sheriff's Office
LCSO6.jpg
Damage in the Eagle Ridge Golf Course area
Lee County Sheriff's Office
LCSO7.jpg
Damage in the Eagle Ridge Golf Course area
Lee County Sheriff's Office
LCSO8.jpg
Damage in the Eagle Ridge Golf Course area
Lee County Sheriff's Office
LCSOEagleRidge.jpg
Damage in the Eagle Ridge Golf Course area
Lee County Sheriff's Office
MichelleBedwell3.jpg
Storm damage in the Cross Creek Estates area
Michelle Bedwell
MichelleBedwellCrossCreekEstates.jpg
Storm damage to a home in the Cross Creek Estates area
Michelle Bedwell
MichelleBedwell2.jpg
Storm damage to a home in the Cross Creek Estates area.
Michelle Bedwell
NancyHubosky2.jpg
Strong winds uprooted a large tree outside this home Tuesday.
Nancy Hubosky
NancyHuboskyUprootedTree.jpg
Strong winds uprooted this tree outside a home.
Nancy Hubosky
PGPD2.jpg
Strong storms are blamed for the sinking of boats in Punta Gorda.
Punta Gorda Police (Facebook)
PGPDSunkenBoat1.jpg
Heavy wind and rain were blamed in part for the sinking of boats in Punta Gorda
Punta Gorda Police (Facebook)
RonGabalis10.jpg
Storm damage in Lazy River Village in North Port
Ron Gabalis
RonGabalis2.jpg
Storm damage in Lazy River Village in North Port
Ron Gabalis
RonGabalis3.jpg
Storm damage in Lazy River Village in North Port
Ron Gabalis
RonGabalis4.jpg
Storm damage in Lazy River Village in North Port
Ron Gabalis
RonGabalis5.jpg
Storm damage in Lazy River Village in North Port
Ron Gabalis
RonGabalis6.jpg
Storm damage in Lazy River Village in North Port
Ron Gabalis
RonGabalis7.jpg
Storm damage in Lazy River Village in North Port
Ron Gabalis
RonGabalis8.jpg
Storm damage in Lazy River Village in North Port
Ron Gabalis
RonGabalis9.jpg
Storm damage in Lazy River Village in North Port
Ron Gabalis
RonGabalisLazyRiver.jpg
Storm damage in Lazy River Village in North Port
Ron Gabalis
Shawn2.jpg
Damage after strong storms swept across Southwest Florida
Shawn
Shawn3PortCharlotteCorySt.jpg
Damage after strong storms swept across Port Charlotte and Southwest Florida
Shawn
ShawnDamage.jpg
Damage after strong storms swept across Southwest Florida.
Shawn
TonyPierce2.jpg
Storm damage to Fishermen's Village
WFTX
TonyPierce3.jpg
Storm damage to Fishermen's Village
WFTX
TonyPierceFishermensVillage.jpg
Storm damage to Fishermen's Village
WFTX