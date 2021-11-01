Watch
Gainey sentenced to 30 years in prison for the hit-and-run crash that killed Allana Staiano

Posted at 4:42 PM, Nov 01, 2021
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Courtney Gainey was sentenced to 30 years in prison Monday. She pled guilty in the case involving the hit and run crash that killed 14-year-old Allana Staiano.

Allana’s family and friends asked the Judge to grant the maximum sentence.

She pled guilty to Leaving the Scene of a Crash Resulting in Death. Since she pled guilty to the court, she waived her right to a trial and was sentenced by the Judge.

The hit and run crash happened on January 11, 2020. Gainey hit Staiano with her car in North Fort Myers. Gainey fled the scene.

