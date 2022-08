FWC presenting new Lake Okeechobee management plan

CLEWISTON FLA — Florida Fish and Wildlife will discuss new lake management plans for Lake Okeechobee at an open house in Clewiston on Wednesday, August 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the John Boy Auditorium.

After 2 years of gathering input, FWC’s new plan breaks down into three categories: Habitat protection, fish management, and invasive plant management. FWC’s goal is to maintain healthy fish and animal populations. They also plan to increase the harvest of invasive plants by 20% over the next 5 years. On Tuesday, we learned the Army Corps of Engineers is planning water releases for Lake Okeechobee. FWC is still taking public feedback on the drafted plan.

Here is a link to the full draft.