Sanibel City Council to receive water quality update

SANIBEL, Fla. — The City of Sanibel will be meeting Tuesday at 9:00a.m. to discuss water quality in the Caloosahatchee River and Lake Okeechobee.

The city council will also receive an update on estuary conditions and algae bloom that is present in our waterways.

One of the latest reports they are looking at is from July 26- Aug. 1. The report shows water flow to the Caloosahatchee Estuary.

The report says the 14-day moving average flow has been optimal.

This report also has recommendations to maintain lake flows in optimal flow and also takes a look at weekly rainfall and its impact on lake levels.

The council will also be getting an update on algae blooms.

According to a report on blue-green algae, Lake Okeechobee showed approximately 50% coverage of moderate to high bloom potential.

Earlier this month we reported on a new study from the University of Florida and Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation.

The study looked at red tide events around the Caloosahatchee River. Nearly 300 square miles of Lake Okeechobee was covered by algae at the time of the study.

It was a concern that led to a reduction in target flows from Lake Okeechobee to the Caloosahatchee River.

We'll be keeping a close eye on this morning's meeting to see if Sanibel City Council will take any measures following the water update.

