Ft. Myers woman accused of pointing gun at 16-year-old in Sarasota, forced teen to drive around city

SARASOTA, Fla. — Police arrested a 61-year-old Ft. Myers woman accused of pointing a gun at a teen and forcing the girl to drive around the city.

On May 4 around 10 p.m. Sarasota Police say Dina Wilson went up to the teen at Lido Beach and asked for jumper cables. When the girl said she did not have any, Wilson walked away and asked people nearby.

Shortly after, police say Wilson pulled a gun and held it near the teen. Wilson then told the girl to drive her to her car at the south end of the beach.

The teen did and police say Wilson then got out of the car, dug around in it and got back in.

Wilson told the teenager to take her to get food. Police say they went to a store near North Tamiami Trail and 10th Street. When Wilson went inside, police say the girl sent a text to a friend, telling her she was being forced to drive Wilson around and that Wilson was armed.

That friend called 911. The teen then told her friend they were heading back to Lido Beach.

One officer was there locking up the park when the teen and Wilson pulled up. The officer drove towards them, stopped the car and arrested Wilson.

Wilson is being charged with false imprisonment and is in the Sarasota County Jail on a $250,000 bond.