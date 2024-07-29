FSW deploys new AI-based gun detection technology

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — New gun detection technology will be used on all four campuses of Florida SouthWestern State College to protect the nearly 16,000 students and 1,000 staffers this school year.

The school teamed up with ZeroEyes, which created an AI-based gun detection video analytics platform, to deploy the technology across the campuses in Fort Myers, Punta Gorda, Naples and LaBelle.

Founded by Navy SEALs, ZeroEyes dispatches real-time intelligence once a gun is brandished and detected by surveillance cameras to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the possible shooter and their location within three to five seconds from the moment the gun is detected.

“We’re always doing research to find the newest and best things to incorporate,” said FSW Police Chief Jerry Connolly, Ph.D.

“It helps us get more eyes on who is coming and going from the campus," he said. "If anyone is a threat it will give us an alert faster than a human would see.”

ZeroEyes currently operates in schools and commercial operations in 42 states and multiple countries.

“We want to pick (the gun) up the moment it is visible,” said Sam Alaimo, co-founder of ZeroEyes. “And in the majority of shootings, the gun is visible to an existing security camera before the trigger is squeezed. That is the opportunity.”