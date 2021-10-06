Watch
Fox & Friends shooting a breakfast segment at Mel's Diner

Segment will be recorded Thursday morning
Posted at 7:02 AM, Oct 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06 07:02:40-04

FORT MYERS, Fl. — The popular Fort Myer's eatery, Mel's Diner, will be hosting the cast of Fox & Friends Thursday morning.

The show's segment "Breakfast with Friends" will be recorded at Mel's.

The show airs between 6 and 9 a.m. on weekdays on the Fox news network. The segment will be recorded at the Cleveland Avenue location.

Since the start of the pandemic, Mel's Diner has been opening their doors at 8 a.m., but will open their doors at 5 a.m. Thursday for the segment.

"'Fox & Friends Weekend' co-host Pete Hegseth will be on location discussing news of the day and the 25th anniversary of FOX News Channel," a Fox press release noted.

