Challenges paying for medication: recommendations from a local pharmacist

FOX 4's Shari Armstrong uncovers the spots people can find medications at a lower cost
Posted at 7:44 PM, Nov 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-14 19:44:59-05

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The White House says Americans pay 2 to 3 times more than people in other countries, and says 1 in 4 of us struggle to pay for them.

Dr. Shadreka McIntosh owns Sozo Wellnes Pharmacy in Fort Myers.

She says medication for diabetes, arthritis, HIV/AIDS, and chemotherapy are in high demand and expensive.

Her recommendations include the following:

  • Ask your pharmacy about any available in-house discount programs
  • Ask about a generic version of your medication
  • Check out the website: www.needymeds.org
  • Connect with pharmacies that work with non-profits and medication donation programs
