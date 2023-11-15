Challenges paying for medication: recommendations from a local pharmacist

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The White House says Americans pay 2 to 3 times more than people in other countries, and says 1 in 4 of us struggle to pay for them.

Dr. Shadreka McIntosh owns Sozo Wellnes Pharmacy in Fort Myers.

She says medication for diabetes, arthritis, HIV/AIDS, and chemotherapy are in high demand and expensive.

Her recommendations include the following:

