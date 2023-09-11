FORT MYERS | Power outage briefly disrupts Lee Memorial Hospital

FORT MYERS, Fla. — On Monday, a "significant" power outage at Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers led to a large-scale shutdown of the Lee Health computer system.

Lee Health representatives say the power has been fully restored at this time, and the computer system is under repair.

The hospital system also says critical patient care is intact and they are using paper processes when necessary.

Non-urgent appointments and elective procedures at the hospital will be rescheduled.

The organization says patients could have trouble accessing the MyChart app.

Lee Health says this is an "unexpected", but "typical power interruption".

Representatives also tell us this does not appear to be the work of hackers, and that patient information was not compromised.

UPDATE 6:11 P.M. — Full system restoration is complete after intermittent power interruptions this morning that led to widespread server outages.

The MyChart application is online and available now to view your information and communicate with your medical team. All patient information was well documented throughout the downtime and records will be fully complete within a few days.

A thorough investigation is underway into the cause of the disruption.