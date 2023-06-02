Watch Now
Fort Myers Police Department narrowing down candidates for new police chief

Posted at 11:14 PM, Jun 01, 2023
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Floridians had questions for those up for the next chief of the Fort Myers Police Department and today, they got answers.

The current candidates are Reo Hatfield and Gina Hawkins plus current Fort Myers Police Captains Jason Fields and Victor Medico.

Thursday's event provided an opportunity for the community to not only hear directly from the top applicants but to also ask questions one-on-one.

The formal questioning, led by City Manager Marty Lawling asked the candidates about their experiences, management styles, and community policing.

More than 100 people attended today's sessions. From council members and the city's fire chief to long-time residents and community advocates.

