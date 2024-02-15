Local law enforcement issues statement ahead of this weekend's Edison parade

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Ahead of the 86th Annual Edison Festival of Light Grand Parade and following Wednesday's tragedy in Kansas City, the Fort Myers Police Department has issued a statement:

"We want to assure the public that safety is our top priority for the upcoming 86th Annual Edison Festival of Lights Grand Parade. Our police department has implemented comprehensive security measures to ensure a safe and enjoyable event for all attendees. We will have increased law enforcement presence along the parade route, as well as intelligence and various security measures in place. We encourage everyone to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement. We are committed to working closely with event organizers and our community to make this a successful and safe celebration. Your safety is our concern, and we are dedicated to ensuring a secure environment for all."

The Lee County Sheriff's Office has also posted and issued the following statement:

𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙇𝙚𝙚 𝘾𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙩𝙮 𝙎𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙛𝙛’𝙨 𝙊𝙛𝙛𝙞𝙘𝙚 𝙬𝙞𝙡𝙡 𝙝𝙖𝙫𝙚 𝙢𝙪𝙡𝙩𝙞𝙥𝙡𝙚 𝙖𝙨𝙨𝙚𝙩𝙨 𝙥𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙖𝙩 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙀𝙙𝙞𝙨𝙤𝙣 𝙁𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙫𝙖𝙡 𝙤𝙛 𝙇𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩 𝙋𝙖𝙧𝙖𝙙𝙚 𝙩𝙤 𝙞𝙣𝙘𝙡𝙪𝙙𝙚 𝙨𝙪𝙧𝙫𝙚𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝙩𝙤𝙬𝙚𝙧𝙨, 𝙞𝙩𝙨 𝙛𝙡𝙚𝙚𝙩 𝙤𝙛 𝙙𝙧𝙤𝙣𝙚𝙨, 𝘽𝙚𝙖𝙧𝙘𝙖𝙩, 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝘼𝙫𝙞𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙐𝙣𝙞𝙩 𝙖𝙨 𝙬𝙚𝙡𝙡 𝙖𝙨 𝙖𝙜𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙮 𝙢𝙚𝙢𝙗𝙚𝙧𝙨. 𝙄𝙣 𝙖𝙙𝙙𝙞𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙩𝙤 𝙬𝙤𝙧𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙁𝙤𝙧𝙩 𝙈𝙮𝙚𝙧𝙨 𝙋𝙤𝙡𝙞𝙘𝙚 𝘿𝙚𝙥𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩, 𝙇𝘾𝙎𝙊 𝙖𝙣𝙖𝙡𝙮𝙨𝙩𝙨 𝙬𝙞𝙡𝙡 𝙗𝙚 𝙢𝙤𝙣𝙞𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙨𝙪𝙧𝙫𝙚𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙥𝙖𝙧𝙖𝙙𝙚 𝙧𝙤𝙪𝙩𝙚 𝙛𝙧𝙤𝙢 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙍𝙚𝙖𝙡 𝙏𝙞𝙢𝙚 𝙄𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙡𝙡𝙞𝙜𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝘾𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙧. 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙨𝙖𝙛𝙚𝙩𝙮 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙨𝙚𝙘𝙪𝙧𝙞𝙩𝙮 𝙤𝙛 𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙨 𝙞𝙨 𝙖𝙡𝙬𝙖𝙮𝙨 𝙖 𝙩𝙤𝙥 𝙥𝙧𝙞𝙤𝙧𝙞𝙩𝙮.

A shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs parade on Thursday claimed the life of one woman and left 21 injured.

