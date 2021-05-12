Fort Myers Police Chief a finalist for job in Ohio

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Police Chief Derrick Diggs is a finalist in the running as Police Chief in Columbus, Ohio.

Two weeks ago we learned that Fort Myers Police Chief Derrick Diggs was bein considered for a new job.

Today, we've confirmed that he is one of nine finalists in the running as Police Chief in Columbus, Ohio.

A city representative tells FOX 4 that Diggs is scheduled to interview this week, and a virtual town hall will occur the week after.

A final selection for the new chief is expected by the end of this month, but no later than the first week of June.

Diggs spent 37 years with the police department in Toledo, Ohio. He's been in Fort Myers since 2016.