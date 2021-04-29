Fort Myers Police Chief may be leaving Southwest Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Police Chief Derrick Diggs may be leaving the area to return to Ohio. He is one of 34 applicants in the running for Chief of Police in Columbus.

In a statement, he said, "I am very happy working and living in the City of Fort Myers. I have been committed to this city, its community members and the Fort Myers Police Officers. I feel proud of all we have accomplished together."

He went on to say,"These are tumultuous times for law enforcement, so being open to opportunities is just prudent professional practice."

Chief Diggs came to Fort Myers with decades of law enforcement experience he gained through 37 years with the police department in Toledo, Ohio.