Fort Myers mom still waiting for justice; holds event for grieving families

FORT MYERS, Fla. — On April 28th, 2006 Cameila Sehley's 18-year-old son Angelo Gary and nephew Marcus Battle were killed outside of their own grandmother's apartment in Michigan Links. Two suspects were arrested back in 2007 but no one has been convicted for either death. To read more on the full story, click here.

This Fort Myers Mother says she didn't know that would be the last time she would wish her son a Happy Birthday before he left for the night. "That was the last time I'd seen him. That's my firstborn, Angelo, my only son."

Fast forward to 2023 — Sehley learned just a few months ago that the case was actually closed. Fox 4's Shari Armstrong confirmed with Fort Myers Police and Crime Stoppers that the case is actually closed and under the leadership of former state attorney Bob Lee, who did not prosecute.

"It's not even a cold case, it's closed! As if someone has been convicted" says a very frustrated Cameila Sehley.

This year for her son's birthday, she wants to bring support to parents and others who are still facing the loss of a loved one.

She is hosting the 1st Annual Memory in the Park event just days after what would've been Angelo's 35th birthday.

"Some people haven't laughed in a long time. Some people probably haven't smiled in a long time. So that's just going to be their opportunity — to let it all out." She's hoping people will connect, and enjoy music and food too. "It's time to just let it all out and let your hair down."

Shari asked Cameila if she ever thought she'd be excited for something like this. Her response with a humble laugh was, "I'm just excited to know what I'm going to bring to the community."

The event will be at Roberto Clemente Park in Fort Myers starting at 11 am through 5 pm on Saturday, April 29th, 2023.