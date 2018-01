FORT MYERS, Fla. - Fort Myers police arrested a man in connection with an August shooting death Monday.

Frank Lewis Brown Jr., 25, was charged with the murder of Theodore Bell.

Bell was murdered August 6.

According to Captain Jay Rodriguez, Brown was charged with second degree murder, attempted second degree murder, shooting a missile into an occupied dwelling, person engaged in criminal offense in possession of a weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.