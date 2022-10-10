Fort Myers Beach returners need to be prepared

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — As of this weekend, Fort Myers Beach is back open to residents and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to be careful as they show back up to where they call home.

It’s the beginning stages for the coastal community that’s looking to rebuild.

There is no power on the island, no water or wastewater service, and no trash pickup.

Internet and cell service aren’t at full strength, many structures are destroyed, and most are unsafe to enter.

Here are some pictures from the air when we got our first looks at the damage to Fort Myers Beach last week.

Now as far as getting here, Big Carlos Pass Bridge remains closed at this time.

And residents should plan to leave the island before 7 pm tonight that’s when a curfew starts for everyone on the island.