Fort Myers Beach officials 'in transition' as residents regain access

Beginning at 7 a.m. Sunday, access to the Town of Fort Myers Beach will open to residents, property owners and business owners, claims adjusters and others that need to be on the island.

According to Lee County officials, residents and property owners should bring ID with them or proof of residency to be allowed on the island.

To minimize traffic congestion, the following plan will be used:



Property owners between the Big Carlos Pass Bridge and Beach Theater on the south end of the island, or between Times Square and Bowditch Point Park on the north end of the island can enter beginning at 7 am.

Properties between the Beach Theater and Publix can enter after 8 am.

Properties between Publix and Town Hall can enter after 9 am.

Properties between Town Hall and Times Square can enter after 10 am.

Everyone who wants to come to the island needs to know several things:



There is no power, no water or wastewater service and no trash pickup. Internet and cellular service is not at full strength. Many structures are destroyed, and almost all are unsafe to enter. There is no food or water available on the island, and no businesses are open. Big Carlos Pass Bridge remains closed. A curfew at 7 pm remains in place and those that come to check on their properties should plan to leave the island before 7 pm.



The island was covered in 12-18 feet of salt water from the storm surge. The structural integrity of many homes and buildings is compromised. The electrical systems of most structures on the island are damaged.



Permits and inspections will be required before power will be turned back on to individual structures. The town recommends property owners use locally licensed contractors.



Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams from FEMA will be on the island in the coming days to help people register for federal disaster assistance. Residents can also register online at disasterassistance.gov or on the phone at 1-800-621-3362.



An interim Town Hall has been set up beside the damaged Town Hall. Details on required permits and inspections will be made available on the Town’s website and social media channels.



It’s critical that personal vehicles on the island do not block streets, or hinder operations like debris removal.



Representatives from the Florida Division of Emergency Management, Lee County Public Safety, incident management teams and others are assisting the Town in moving forward through the recovery process. Lee County Government

The Fort Myers Beach Fire District said Saturday that it is "refocusing its response operation role" as the next phase of Hurricane Ian recovery gets underway.

Immediately after the storm, the crew was tasked with search and rescue efforts for residents that stayed during the storm. "In the days following, the fire district expanded its efforts to include life safety and damage assessment operations across the island," they said.

Most recently, fire district personnel partnered with the town to create a way for residents to begin their personal recoveries. That process includes bus access to the town, starting at addresses North of Time Square, which began Saturday.

As residents return to the town, so returns the need for emergency services to be available for their needs. Now, the fire district said, the focus is returning to their original mission.

“The challenges that this storm has presented and continues to present to our town, this district, and all of our lives cannot be put into words,” said Chief Ron Martin, “But the people who make up your fire district have stepped up in every way needed along with much-appreciated help from our out-of-state friends.

“It’s time for us to get back to what we’re meant to-- answering your calls for help which includes supporting the ongoing efforts to find our neighbors and loved ones who can no longer call for help.”