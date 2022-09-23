Fort Myers Beach offers sand and bags

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The Fort Myers Beach Fire District is making sand and bags available behind Fort Myers Beach Town Hall in preparation for Tropical Depression 9.

They say you will need to bring your own shovel and they are located at 2525 Estero Boulevard.

If you are in need of sandbags we have confirmed with the Town that they have sand and bags available behind Town Hall, however please bring a shovel.@TownofFMB pic.twitter.com/hgZ7qGMtlF — Fort Myers Beach Fire District (@FMBeachFire) September 23, 2022

Lee County is also extending hours Saturday for residents who are prepping their homes and yards in advance of tropical weather.

Lee County Solid Waste is extending hours at four sites by staying open until 4 p.m. Saturday:

Resource Recovery Facility, 10500 Buckingham Road, Fort Myers 33905

Lee/Hendry Regional Solid Waste Disposal Facility, 5500 Church Road, Felda 33930

LaBelle Transfer Station, 1280 Forestry Division Road LaBelle 33935

Clewiston Transfer Station, 1350 S. Olympia St., Clewiston 33440

For directions or information about the sites, visit https://www.leegov.com/solidwaste [leegov.com].

For storm preparation information and storm updates, visit www.leegov.com/hurricane [leegov.com].

