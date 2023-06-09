Fort Myers Beach families lay out in the sun and lay out plans to return to the island's elementary school

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — It’s summer break in Southwest Florida but on Friday, over 70 student and their families who attended Fort Myers Beach Elementary were being treated to a free pool party down at the Pink Shell Resort.

Over the past 8 months since Hurricane Ian, the Pink Shell Resort, and the elementary school have had to battle back from damage due to the storm.

The Pink Shell Resort just reopened its pool on Memorial Day.

A Lee County School District spokesperson told Fox 4 the FMB Elementary school will reopen on November 13, 2023.

On Friday, families said free events like the one at the Pink Shell Resort make each step towards reopening a little easier.

It's good to have a sense of community where she gets to see her classmates,” said one parent attending the pool party with his daughter.

“The teachers were great there were not a whole lot of kids in each class they got more specialized 1-on-1s,” said another parent.

Around 50 students attended Fort Myers Beach Elementary before Hurricane Ian, but parents said that shouldn't make a difference when it comes to rebuilding.

We asked the 4th grade FMB Elementary School teacher if tax dollars should be used to rebuild a school with that many students.

“When you have a school in the community you are drawing in families you are drawing people to the beach and it benefits everybody,” said Zamniak.

Zamniak said she had been teaching at the elementary school for the past 27 years.

“We would rather be back sooner than later but we are very optimistic,” said Zamniak.

The November 13 reopening date meant another non-traditional start for FMB students but it is one that families said is worth the wait.

“ As far as I am concerned, the school is part of your soul,” said one parent.