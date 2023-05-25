Pink Shell Resort's Octopool opens just in time for Memorial Day Weekend

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Just in time for Memorial Day weekend the Pink Shell Resort on Fort Myers Beach is announcing the opening of the iconic Octopool on property.

The pool has been closed while crews worked to refurbish it after Hurricane Ian. The resort started welcoming guests to stay on property back in March but the main hotel won't be open until October according to General Manager, Bill Waichulis.

He says the pool will open on Friday, May 26th to guests and visitors. If the beach, pool and hotel are calling your name he says they only have 7 available rooms for the holiday weekend. A promising sign as they work to recover.

Waichulis reminds locals that even if they don't want to stay for the night they will start offering day passes for the resort, pool and beach starting after the holiday weekend.

Pink Shell also offers beach access parking for $10 on weekdays and $20 on the weekends.