Pink Shell Resort's Octopool opens just in time for Memorial Day Weekend

The Pink Shell Resort on Fort Myers Beach has been working to recover since Ian. Some rooms are open to guests and on Friday the iconic Octopool will open to guests and visitors
The Pink Shell Beach Resort has been booking guests since March but now they can enjoy the iconic Octopool after it opened May 25th
Posted at 12:17 PM, May 25, 2023
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Just in time for Memorial Day weekend the Pink Shell Resort on Fort Myers Beach is announcing the opening of the iconic Octopool on property.

The pool has been closed while crews worked to refurbish it after Hurricane Ian. The resort started welcoming guests to stay on property back in March but the main hotel won't be open until October according to General Manager, Bill Waichulis.

He says the pool will open on Friday, May 26th to guests and visitors. If the beach, pool and hotel are calling your name he says they only have 7 available rooms for the holiday weekend. A promising sign as they work to recover.

Waichulis reminds locals that even if they don't want to stay for the night they will start offering day passes for the resort, pool and beach starting after the holiday weekend.

Pink Shell also offers beach access parking for $10 on weekdays and $20 on the weekends.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

