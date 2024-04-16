Former Lee Co. Schools Superintendent named finalist for Nevada job

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Just over a week after he resigned from the Lee County School District, former Superintendent Christopher Bernier has been named a finalist in the search for a new leader in Reno, Nevada.

The Washoe County School District announced Tuesday that five people have been selected as finalists for the Superintendent job, and Bernier is listed as one of the candidates.

This comes after Bernier suddenly resignedon April 8 - with less than 2 months left in the school year.

The Lee County School District accepted his separation agreement last Monday, which still pays him for the next 20 weeks.

Last October, he announced that he would not be seeking re-election.

Dr. Kenneth Savage is currently serving as interim Superintendent until the November election.