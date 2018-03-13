Former elections candidate arrested in connection to fatal hit and run

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- The man who ran to be in charge of your local elections process is expected to be in court Tuesday.

Republican Dan Sinclair lost his bid to be Lee County Supervisor of Elections in 2016; the same year Adam King was killed by a hit and run driver.

The driver, Adam Costello was sentenced to 10 and a half years in prison on Monday.

Police also arrested Sinclair Monday. He's charged with tampering with evidence, obstruction of justice and perjury.

Adam King's family says Costello's sentencing and Sinclair's arrest will take a while to sink in.