Florida Forest Service Mayakka River District confirms crews are responding to two fires on River Road. Stating this brush fire is pulling 5 acres at the moment.

Per spokesperson - "Pretty positive this is a lightening strike and for the next 4-5 days most fires will be lightening strike fires."

Fox 4 Meteorologist Andrew Shipley says recent rainfall will limit wildfire over the the next several days.

Fox 4 will keep you updated with the latest.