Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

FOLLOW STORM FOX 4.0: Real-time conditions as Helene passes SWFL

Storm Fox 4.0 gives our Community Correspondents a new tool for storm coverage
Storm Fox 4.0
Fox 4
Storm Fox 4.0 allows our reporters to bring you new looks at storm coverage in real-time
Storm Fox 4.0
Posted
and last updated

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla — Storm Fox 4.0 gives our Fox 4 Community Correspondents a new tool to track storm conditions and damage, and bring you information in real-time. It has the ability to bring you four live cameras as we drive through the elements.

Senior Reporter Kaitlin Knapp and Naples Community Correspondent Mahmoud Bennett are driving it Thursday morning as Hurricane Helene passes Southwest Florida. Follow their reports here.

UPDATE: 6:25 a.m. Fort Myers Beach
Kaitlin reports that there's water over a few roads now.

Storm Fox 4.0 6:30 am update

UPDATE: 5 a.m. Fort Myers Beach

Storm Fox 4.0 on Fort Myers Beach 5am

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Your Local News & Weather. Anytime, Anywhere. Download the Fox 4 News Mobile App for FREE!