FMPD detain two people after church evacuation

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Just after 12:30pm, Fort Myers Police Officers were dispatched to Fort Myers Seventh Day Adventist Church on 3451 Ortiz Ave, in reference to a suspicious person, potentially armed.

When Officers arrived on scene, they detained two individuals in the parking lot of the church. The entire church was evacuated and cleared by responding Officers and Deputies for any potential threats. The building was deemed safe and resumed normal operations.

FMPD says this remains active investigation and no arrests have been made as they work through the details of the investigation and the involvement of the detained individuals.

Police add that at NO time was there an active shooter or any injuries reported.